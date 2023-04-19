Gail Kenkel, retired teacher for Council Bluffs Schools, has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for three years.

She belongs to Love on a Leash pet therapy group. Gail and her adorable dog, Ozzie Smith, volunteer weekly in the adolescent and adult behavioral health department. Gail loves watching the patients interact with the therapy dogs.

She finds great satisfaction in watching Ozzie put a smile on the face of a patient and bring them comfort and affection while they heal. In addition, several times a year, Gail and Ozzie, along with a few other furry friends, visit with the staff at Mercy and they have enthusiastically greeted them.

Mercy currently has six therapy dogs who visit patients with the main goal of reducing stress and anxiety and bringing comfort to those in need.

Outside of volunteering, Gail enjoys spending time with her grandkids. She has one family in Pennsylvania and one in Japan. She has thoroughly enjoyed her visits to Japan and loves it there.

In addition, Gail finds time for reading, playing bridge and goes on walks with Ozzie. One of her bucket list things to do is visit all of the Presidential libraries and national parks.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 16-22, 2023. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call Volunteer Services at 712-328-5394.