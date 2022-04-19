April 19 Face of the Day: Karen Russell

Come visit the gift shop at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, and there is an above average chance that you will find Karen Russell, one of Jennie Edmundson’s valued volunteers.

While scheduled to work in the gift shop one day a week, Karen is always willing to fill in when needed. Her beautiful smile and genuinely good spirits are a welcome reminder that Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is a place where everyone feels welcome. In addition to her volunteer work at Jennie Ed, Karen is also an active volunteer with Interfaith, a charitable organization that helps those in need with rental and utility costs. Interfaith is a collaborative effort sponsored by several churches in the Council Bluffs area, and has proven to be a very valuable local resource.

Before starting her volunteer career, Karen spent 25 years at Aquila Energy. Upon leaving Aquila, Karen went on to teach special education and para education for the Council Bluffs school system. She retired in May of 2021 after ten years of service.

Karen also has a very busy family life. She is single, has three children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, a few of which live with her. She is also active in her church, and enjoys baking, cooking, and reading. When not busy with those things, you can find her outside, more than likely with her good neighbor and walking partner. When asked what makes a good volunteer, Karen felt that someone who is willing to go out of their way to help others is a good place to start. Other important attributes include a desire to be involved and invested in what you do, liking what you do, and being friendly to all you meet.

As someone who enjoys new experiences and meeting new people, Karen is a perfect fit for the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital volunteer program. If you or someone you know would like to learn more about how to become involved, please contact Lisa Dempsey, volunteer coordinator, at 712-396-6341 or visit www.jehfoundation/volunteers.

— Jennie Edmundson

Hospital