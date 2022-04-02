April 2 Face of the Day: Jaxson Burget

Jaxson Burgett can’t believe the school year is almost over.

Burgett, 11, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He is the youngest of four siblings. He has two brothers, Kaleb and Camden, and a sister named Isabella. He’s been attending Heartland Christian School since preschool, and he’s now in the middle of his fifth grade year.

Burgett is a student in teacher Elizabeth Henry’s classroom, and looking back as end of the school year nears, he said it’s been a great experience.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” he said. “School’s been pretty great so far.”

Burgett is an active kid, and he loves to get his heart pumping and learn about new sports during physical education. He is an avid soccer player, and he’s played the sport since he was about 5. He said he definitely wants to play at the high school level when he gets older.

With the weather getting warmer outside, Burgett said he’s ready to hit the pitch and play. Outside of school, Burgett enjoys hanging out with friends, drawing and playing video games. He is an online player, and he enjoys popular titles like “Fortnite” and “Rocket League.” He’s also been playing “Pokemon Legends: Arceus” on his Nintendo Switch.

He said he’s looking forward to next weekend, as Heartland Christian students will be putting on their spring program, “The Champion,” at the Mid-America Center. He said he’s spent the last couple months learning songs and other parts for the show. He’s also going to be spending the night with some friends, and he said he’s ready to stay up late playing video games with his pals.

Burgett is ready for this weekend, and he may take his family dog, Nala, out for a walk or two since it’ll be warm and sunny. He hopes his classmates and the rest of Council Bluffs has a great weekend, too.

— Joe Shearer