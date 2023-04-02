Myra Beebe got an early start to her Easter celebration with members of the Council Bluffs community and Martinwood Christian Church Saturday afternoon.

Beebe, 7, lives in Mineola, and she’s currently a second-grader at Northeast Elementary School in the Glenwood Community School District. She’s a student in teacher Paula Carman’s classroom, and she said it’s been a great school year so far. Beebe said she’s always looking forward to learning new things and her favorite subject is math.

Saturday afternoon, Beebe made a trip up to Council Bluffs with her brother, Hank, 6, and their grandma, Tina Carpenter. Carpenter said their family has been longtime friends with the Rev. Mike Bitter and his wife, Ruth, who run Martinwood Christian Church, 2022 8th Ave. The church held its second annual Easter egg hunt in the fields surrounding the Golden Spike Monument, just a block from the church. Beebe and her brother were there last year and made sure they were in attendance again.

Like most community Easter egg hunts, it didn’t take more than a couple minutes for all the divided age groups to mow through the grassy field, collecting all the plastic eggs in their path. Organizers said about 2,000 eggs were spread out across the park, and Beebe definitely brought in a nice haul. After cracking all the eggs and recycling the plastic shells for next year, Beebe proudly shuffled through her candy inventory as her brother and grandma enjoyed a free lunch.

Beebe said Easter is one of her favorite holidays, and you can tell by her festive bunny ears she donned to the event. She said she can’t wait to celebrate with her family next Sunday, and she hopes it arrives on a nice spring day.