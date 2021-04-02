April 2 Face of the Day: Reanna Heim

Students sometime make mistakes, and it’s part of Reanna Heim‘s job to help them work through their issues.
Heim grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 2007. She then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for her undergraduate career, earning a degree in communication and legal studies in 2011. She followed that up with graduate school at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating in 2014 after studying educational administration with a focus on student affairs.
She said it was late in her undergraduate studies that she knew she wanted to work with people to make a positive impact on their lives.
After college, Heim came to work at Iowa Western Community College, and she’s been there ever since. She started as the coordinator of student conduct and intervention. She is currently the dean of student life, a role that has her “wearing many hats” at the college. Her position has her working in residence life, wellness and student activities and student conduct.
“A lot of my job is in student conduct, and I help them process their mistakes and come to terms with what they’ve done,” she said. “And we talk about what they can do to move on. It’s not an area for everyone. I’m usually not seen as the nicest person in the room when we have to have those conversations, but I have found that a lot of students are thankful for the learning experience.”
Heim also serves as the Title IX coordinator for students at Iowa Western. She said the school is a recipient of a federal grant from the Office of Violence Against Women that helps her provide students information and resources to help educate them about prevention for domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and more.
Heim said she wants Iowa Western to be a place where all students and staff feel safe. When she’s not on campus,
Heim said she loves spending time with her husband, Jared Olson, and their two dogs, a German shepherd mix named Duke and a beagle named Copper. They live near a lake in Omaha and can often be found taking long weekend strolls.
Most of her family still lives in or around Lincoln, so they also spend a lot of time with them. She said she has many nieces and is a very proud aunt.