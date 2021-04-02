April 2 Face of the Day: Reanna Heim

Students sometime make mistakes, and it’s part of Reanna Heim‘s job to help them work through their issues.

Heim grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 2007. She then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for her undergraduate career, earning a degree in communication and legal studies in 2011. She followed that up with graduate school at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating in 2014 after studying educational administration with a focus on student affairs.

She said it was late in her undergraduate studies that she knew she wanted to work with people to make a positive impact on their lives.

After college, Heim came to work at Iowa Western Community College, and she’s been there ever since. She started as the coordinator of student conduct and intervention. She is currently the dean of student life, a role that has her “wearing many hats” at the college. Her position has her working in residence life, wellness and student activities and student conduct.