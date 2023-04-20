Cathy Frieze is a longtime volunteer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. She has been volunteering close to 50 years and has lots of fond memories.

Cathy remembers when her mother, and a few other volunteers started the craft room at Mercy. There were 10 to 15 volunteers at that time who would meet to create one-of-a-kind craft items.

Cathy sews, paints and arranges flowers. Several times a year, Cathy and the other craft volunteers make enough items to host craft bazaars and sell items in the gift shop. In addition, she helps with arranging and repurposing flowers to make new wreaths and floral sprays for Memorial Day.

The Memorial Day flower sale is very popular and is scheduled for May 9-11 in the lobby of Mercy Hospital and is open to the public.

Outside of volunteering, Cathy likes to cook and try out new recipes. She loves baking Christmas cookies and makes many to share with friends and family during the holidays. She also enjoys watching suspense and detective/mystery shows and books. She is currently watching “A Way Home” on the Hallmark channel.

Cathy and her husband Glen have been married 53 years and have two children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 16-22, 2023. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call Volunteer Services at 712-328-5394.