April 20 Face of the Day: Elena Torres-Small

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is pleased to introduce one of our newest and youngest volunteers. Elena Torres-Small was born and raised in Madrid, Spain, and has lived in the United States for eight years. Elena resided in California, Washington D.C., and South Carolina before relocating to Council Bluffs six months ago.

Elena is employed at Family, Inc., a local non-profit that provides literacy, public health, and family support services to women, children, and families in both Pottawattamie and Mills counties. As Mobile Wellness Unit Coordinator, Elena helps provide free preventative health screenings to children, teens, and pregnant mothers.

Elena loves to give back to her community. In addition to her professional work, Elena now volunteers in Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s gift shop on Saturdays. She began her work at MJE this past February, stating that she wanted to get more involved in her community. She has enjoyed getting to know other volunteers, who have taken the time to teach her more about Council Bluffs. She states that they have made her feel very welcome in the community, and is looking forward to visiting local farmer’s markets this summer.

In addition to time spent at Jennie and volunteering at Girls, Inc. in Omaha, where she serves as a mentor and meets weekly with her mentee, Elena keeps busy reading, spending time in nature and traveling. She also babysits whenever she can, stating that she has a great love for children.

Elena feels that a good volunteer must have empathy for and a motivation to serve others. Understanding that people come from different backgrounds and experiences allow a person to have patience and the flexibility to move forward throughout their day. Elena also believes that it is important to know what your intentions are behind committing to any task or role, as well as being passionate towards what you are volunteering for, as it will motivate you to keep going and grow.

“My faith and my people are the most important things to me,” Elena said. “I prioritize relationships and honesty, as well as mental health advocacy. I find great value in getting to know my neighbors and giving back to the community that I am a part of.”

For more information as to how you, too, can become a volunteer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040. Volunteer applications can be found at www.jehfoundation.org.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital