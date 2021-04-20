April 20 Face of the Day: Marilyn Protaskey

Meet Marilyn Protaskey. She has been a volunteer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for 11 years.

Protaskey currently volunteers on many projects at Mercy, including the gift shop, special sales and fundraising projects. She has a great sense of fashion and always comes up with amazing outfits in the gift shop. Over the years, Marilyn has helped as a buyer for the gift shop.

Protaskey serves as the past president of the Mercy Guild. Over the years, she has served as the president, vice president and various committee chair positions. Under her leadership, the Guild Board has facilitated several projects that help with patient care and staff support. Recent projects include the remodeling of the same-day surgery waiting room and the renovation of the Guild Garden.

Protaskey enjoys volunteering and working with people and helping with projects.

Outside of volunteering, Marilyn likes gardening, reading and travel. She also enjoys spending time with her family. She has two children, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, contact Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager, at lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs