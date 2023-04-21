Ann Powers, fondly referred to as Grannie Annie, has volunteered at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for 27 years.

She began volunteering after working several years in the business office at Mercy. As a volunteer, Ann helps sort and prepare the mail for delivery. She also picks up, sorts and collates outgoing mail. When you ask Ann about what she likes most about volunteering, she is the first to say it’s “impossible to put in words, because it’s in my heart.”

“The staff are like family and I love taking time out of my day to meet and greet all of them,” she said.

You can always count on a hug from Grannie Annie as she walks the halls of the hospital. Ann also enjoys the health benefits of the mail route as she easily walks 4,500 steps per day.

In addition to the mail, Ann hand-knits and crochets baby hats for newborns at Mercy. Her most popular designs are Mickey and Minnie Mouse infant hats. Since 2012, she has made over 4,800 of the Mickey and Minnie hats. In her spare time, Ann also crochets hats, booties and blankets for local organizations including Birthright, Micah House, Boys & Girls Club, and for the local schools.

Outside of volunteering, Ann and her husband John enjoy spending time with their family. She has six grown children, 16 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren, with another one expected this fall.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 16-22, 2023. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call Volunteer Services at 712-328-5394.