April 21 Face of the Day: Clifton Anderson

Meet Clifton Anderson, long-time volunteer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. He has been volunteering at Mercy for 23 years.
Anderson volunteers three times a week at Mercy. On Mondays you will find him in the outpatient surgical services department where he assists patients and families. Sandy Byers, director of surgical services, describes Cliff as “a wonderful Mercy ambassador. He is very friendly and such a positive person. He greets and talks to everyone he comes into contact with at the hospital. Everyone that meets him knows and likes him after their encounter.”
On Thursdays and Fridays, Anderson volunteers in the gift shop. He meets and greets every customer with enthusiasm and cheerfulness.
“I love Mercy and I find volunteering very rewarding. Mercy cares for people and I appreciate how they help people,” he said.
Outside of volunteering, Anderson likes to travel and meet different people.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, contact Lisa Gronstal, Volunteer Services Manager, at lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.
— CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs