April 21 Face of the Day: Jack Turner

Visit Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital any day of the week, and you are sure to run in to one or more of Jennie Ed’s valuable volunteers. Sporting navy blue jackets and name tags, these volunteers are visible to all, ready and willing to help at a moment’s notice, always with a smile on their faces and a warm welcome on their lips.

Equally valuable to our volunteer program are those volunteers who choose to work behind the scenes. Jack Turner is one such volunteer.

Jack was born and raised in Georgia, where his family roots can be traced back to 1785. After graduating from college, Jack taught chemistry, physics, and other sciences before taking over his family’s logging and pulpwood business.

Upon leaving the family business, Jack took a job with Woodmen of the World, a nonprofit life insurance company established in 1890. Working first as an agent and then moving on to become a manager, Jack was transferred from Georgia to southwest Iowa.

Jack and his wife have been married for about 40 years. He and his wife have a son who lives in Wisconsin. In addition to their son, Jack and his wife have three daughters. One daughter lives in Tennessee and works for a government defense contractor headquartered in Alabama. Another daughter lives in Des Moines and works for Wells Fargo, helping those in financial need with foreclosures. The third daughter has followed in her dad’s scientific footsteps, working to create viruses that fight cancers and other diseases.

Jack’s love for wood and woodworking has always been a part of who he is. Starting out as a kid who taught himself how to whittle on old sticks, Jack began to teach himself the finer arts of wood carving and wood sculpting. Crafting and blessing others with hand carved Christmas gifts and ornaments have become a part of Jack’s life.

Upon his retirement in 2010 from Woodmen of the World, Jack became a volunteer. In that capacity, he continues to use his talents to bless those around him. Jack donates hand carved plaques of appreciation for fellow volunteers that are then distributed through the Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s volunteer program.

In addition, Jack carves small, smooth, rounded birds and animals. These carvings are distributed to oncology patients as they are going through their treatments. Jack’s hope is that by having something comforting to hold and touch while going through these treatments, a little bit of comfort can be provided. Having had several family members diagnosed with cancer, Jack is hoping to also volunteer in the Jennie Ed Oncology Department when the time is right.

For more information as to how you, too, can become a Methodist Jennie Edmundson volunteer, please contact MJE Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital