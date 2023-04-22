Becky Burgart retired from Iowa Western Community College after 33 years in education. She joined the volunteer team at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs last January.

She is very familiar with Mercy, as her husband Jim started as a student in 1973 and completed 40 years with the health system. Becky helps with our fundraising events and as a volunteer gift shop clerk.

“The thing I like most about volunteering is the people I meet including other volunteers, hospital staff as well as patients and visitors to the hospital,” she said.

“Sometimes being in the hospital or visiting can be stressful and retail therapy helps,” she said.

She enjoys talking to visitors who may be there to buy a gift for a new grandchild or a friend buying something to let a patient know they are in their thoughts. There is also a sense of satisfaction helping the hospital meet its mission, as the money in the gift shop is used by the Mercy Guild to support projects in the hospital. The Mercy Gift Shop was recently remodeled and the reaction is exciting as it is very welcoming for our patients, visitors and staff.

Outside of volunteering, Becky enjoys reading, shopping, sewing and crafting. Recently she has been busy working for a friend who does estate sales.

“It is fascinating to find hidden treasures while going through items for the sales,” she said.

Becky enjoys staying active and supporting the community by volunteering at Mercy, ushering at the IWCC Art Center, and serving on several community boards. Becky and her husband Jim have three children and eight grandchildren. They spend a lot of travel time visiting them as they don’t live in the area. Their last family trip was to Hawaii and they plan to do this again later this year. She enjoys watching the grandkids participate in their activities and celebrating events in their lives.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 16-22, 2023. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call Volunteer Services at 712-328-5394.