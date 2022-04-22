April 22 Face of the Day: Kathy Jurgens

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital would like to introduce you to Kathy Jurgens. One might call Kathy a professional volunteer. Needless to say, Methodist Jennie Ed is happy and grateful to have her as part of our volunteer program.

Prior to volunteering at JEMH, Kathy volunteered at Via Christe Assisted Living in Omaha, a place her mom called home. Kathy’s mom died the month before the COVID-19 shutdown. As sad as this was, the family found it fortunate in that they were able to spend valuable time with their loved one. However, the pandemic also ended Kathy’s volunteer time with Via Christe.

Before her time spent volunteering a Via Christe, Kathy was employed as the administrative assistant to the principal at Kirn Middle School, a career that lasted for over 20 years. She was one of three employees who ran the after-school ASTRA Club for students. Kathy also assisted Jean Armstrong with the “Shaken Baby Foundation,” as well as with the BOB program at Jennie Edmundson Methodist.

Kathy’s husband, Rodger, is also retired and spends time as a working artist. Together, they have two daughters, a stepdaughter, and a son, in addition to 11 grandchildren.

In her free time, Kathy enjoys writing letters, short stories, gardening, reading, and volunteering. Rumor has it that she is published author. She also enjoys rearranging her furniture. Her philosophy is that rearranging is much more affordable than remodeling. Kathy also spends time as a volunteer at CHI Mercy.

When asked what makes a good volunteer, Kathy shared that someone who genuinely likes people and is interested in each individual is key, adding that communication is the pinnacle of successful volunteering.

“Kindness to others should never be underrated,” she said. “Making eye contact and a simple ‘Hi’ with a smile can uplift most of us. If you can do more, go for it!”

If volunteering at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is something that you, too, would be interested in, contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040. We are recruiting volunteers and look forward to hearing from you.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital