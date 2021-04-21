April 23 Face of the Day: Barbara Lindsley

Barbara Lindsley retired from Iowa School for the Deaf in 1988.

She used to volunteer with the Volunteer Bureau, where she met Cheryl Weber. A friendship was struck and she followed Weber to CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. That was 25 years ago, and although Weber is no longer there, Lindsley is still volunteering at Mercy.

Lindsley volunteers on many projects at Mercy, including the monthly used book sale, luminary and lighting ceremony and the No One Dies Alone program. The NODA program provides spiritual and emotional support to those in need during their last hours who do not have family or friends.

Over the years, she has served on the Guild Board as secretary, education chair, and membership committee.

“I really enjoy volunteering. I love the hospital best of all the volunteering I’ve ever done because I always wanted to go into nursing or med school. This fulfills some of that dream," she said. "I feel like we have a great team of volunteers now at Mercy. It also helps to have my husband volunteering with me.”

Outside of volunteering, Lindsley loves to read. She is always quick to recommend a new book. She is also an avid Kansas Jayhawks fan.