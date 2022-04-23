April 23 Face of the Day: Chuck Devereaux

I think we are all familiar with the old motto of the United States Post Office. Rain or shine, the USPS promises to deliver our mail. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital could very well apply this same motto to our rain-or-shine, snow-sleet-or-blizzard volunteer, Chuck Devereaux.

One of Chuck’s volunteer roles at the hospital is doing the weekly pop run to Sam’s Club. Here he buys pop (or soda, as some of us say) every Tuesday morning, without fail, to fill the coolers in Jennie’s Gift Shop. Chuck also helps with Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s Pink Out shirt deliveries each fall, an annual fundraiser for breast cancer awareness, as well as volunteering at the Spirit of Courage golf outing each August.

Chuck is a retired Teamster. He drove a general freight truck for 34 years in Omaha and Council Bluffs. In addition to driving, Chuck was responsible for loading and unloading his freight. Although he made deliveries through all kinds of weather, no one particular day stands out as being “real bad.” Chuck’s career with the Teamsters began in 1963. He retired in 1996.

During his retirement, Chuck worked at Sol’s Pawn Shop in downtown Omaha for ten years. He spent time in the tools and sporting goods departments. According to Chuck, he “learned a lot about different tools and encountered a lot of weird people.”

Chuck has four children, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. All family members live close by, so he gets to see them regularly. When asked if he babysits, he replied, “I only babysit if they’re 5 or older. They have to be able to use the bathroom.”

In his free time, Chuck likes to do home improvement projects, as well as play golf and drive around his farmland on his four-wheeler. Chuck also states that he is very involved with his church, Broadway Methodist in Council Bluffs.

When asked what was important to him, either personally, world view, or otherwise, Chuck responded by saying, “my family is most important to me. I don’t have any control over things that are happening in the world. I try not to let things upset me and have learned to take on a ‘let it go’ mindset.”

“I’m mellowing out as I get older,” Chuck said. “And, I’m really not a very interesting guy.”

Chuck truly enjoys visiting with the staff in the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Foundation and Volunteer office every week. He feels that a good volunteer is someone who is glad to give his or her time to help others, and who wants to stay involved.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson is currently recruiting volunteers. If you’d like to join the team, call Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040 to learn how.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital