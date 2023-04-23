Dick Miller has dedicated his time and resources to making a difference for children and our community. “I just love Council Bluffs,” said Miller. He has chaired, worked and served on committees, campaigns, boards and projects for numerous nonprofit organizations, including PACE, Bluffs Arts Council, YMCA, and Children’s Square.

Children’s Square in Council Bluffs is a 140-year-old organization that helps children with mental and behavioral health needs. Dick’s support of Children’s Square spans decades. He has served as Chair of the Children’s Square Board, was a member of the Foundation Board of Trustees and has held several leadership positions, including co-chair of the Building Brighter Futures Capitol Campaign that provided funds to build new residential treatment cottages for children.

Dick is this year’s co-Chair of Children’s Square’s annual Chipping in for Children Golf Event, which will be held on May 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St., Omaha. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with golf play beginning at 5 p.m. The evening includes food, beverages, an auction and games. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the children and families who are helped by Children’s Square.

To attend, please RSVP online at childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children or call 712-828-7464.

Born in Sioux City, Dick graduated from South Dakota State University. He owned and operated Union Pharmacy in Council Bluffs and retired after 50 years as a pharmacist.

In the late 1970s, Dick developed the B-MAD (Body & Mind Against Drugs) program to combat abuse and misuse of illegal substances and over the counter drugs. He organized activities as part of his drug safety and prevention efforts, and Dick speaks proudly of bringing celebrity Mr. T to Council Bluffs to support the anti-drug efforts.

Dick is an accomplished bridge player and loves playing as well as teaching others to play. He has a passion for and love of history and has been instrumental in bringing murals by Iowa artist Grant Wood back to Council Bluffs. He has written and performed a one-act play about the life of Grant Wood.

“Chipping in for Children is a great event to support our children in need,” Dick said. “Please come and join us!”