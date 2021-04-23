April 23 Face of the Day: Marcia Blain

Marcia Blain spent her career as an elementary music teacher at Saint Albert Catholic Schools for 40 years. She retired from teaching in 2017.

Blain joined the volunteer program at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs in 2018 and she volunteers at the hospital’s monthly used book sales, where she shares her love for books with others. In addition to the book sales, Blain volunteers with other fundraisers at the hospital. Two years ago, Marcia joined the Mercy Guild ,where she serves as the historian.

“I came to volunteer at Mercy because of an invitation from friends. I found other friends already involved in the volunteer work and have made many new friends,” she said. “What more could you ask for?”

Outside of volunteering, Marcia keeps active with her love for music. She has been the director of Jubilation, a Christian music ministry, since 1981. She is also a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, including song leader, choir and bell choir.

Blain is married to her husband Paul, who is a Council Bluffs native. She is originally from Villisca.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, contact Lisa Gronstal, Volunteer Services Manager, at lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs