April 24 Face of the Day: Alexis Johnson

Volunteers at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital come in all forms. Perhaps none are more valued than our volunteer pastors. Alexis Johnson is one such volunteer. Her service has proven to be invaluable to all that call upon her.

Alexis is an ordained elder with the Iowa United Methodist Church. She has served as a full-time pastor since July of 2006 and has been at Broadway UMC in Council Bluffs since July of 2018.

Alexis gave her first sermon at an Easter sunrise service her junior year of high school, after which her pastor related that he felt she was called to ministry. It took until her third year of undergraduate work to hear the call for herself. The summer after college graduation, Alexis did her Clinical Pastoral Education unit. She then went on to the Iliff School of Theology for three years of study.

Alexis and her husband, Rev. Mark Johnson, have been married for nine years. She and Mark met during her second appointment in West Branch. Together they have two children, 7 and 5. Their daughter, Magdalene, is named after the first preacher of the good news. Alexis and Mark’s son is named Nehemiah, after the reviver and wall builder. In addition to her two balls of energy, their family consists of Rufus, their St. Bernard, as well as their two cats, Goose and Doc.

Although her free time comes at a premium, Alexis does have a few hobbies that she engages in whenever possible. Those include reading books of various genres’ as well as cross stitch and playing Nintendo Switch.

Historically, the pastors of Broadway UMC have a history of serving as chaplains at Methodist Jennie Edmundson. Several members of the church are also Jennie Ed volunteers and have benefited from Methodist Jennie Ed’s work in cancer care.

When asked what makes a good chaplain, Alexis stated that a pastoral volunteer should be there not only for patients, but also as a source of encouragement for hospital staff.

“We should represent MJE’s values and vision well and be willing to help as we are able,” states Alexis. “A lot of it is about clear communication with the nursing staff, who are always the ones calling us.”

Alexis ends by stating, “It is important to me that my words and actions reflect the love God has for all people. It is my hope that people feel seen, heard, and respected as whole persons rather than as means to an end.”

Alexis and other pastoral staff are on-call seven days a week, 24-hours a day. We here at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital thank you for your dedication and service.

— Jennie Edmundson

Hospital