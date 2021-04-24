 Skip to main content
April 24 Face of the Day: Nancy Orth
April 24 Face of the Day: Nancy Orth

Nancy Orth spent her career as a registered nurse at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for 40 years.

She worked in various departments at Mercy, including same-day surgery, med-surg and occupational health. She joined the volunteer program at Mercy in 2018. Orth volunteers in the gift shop on Tuesday mornings.

Her smile and outgoing personality are wonderful qualities in the gift shop. Her positivity is infectious. Last year, Orth joined the Guild Board and currently serves as the secretary.

Orth is married to her husband Harold. They have two children and 4 grandchildren.

Outside of volunteering, Nancy enjoys yard work, reading, eating out, traveling when able, and luncheons with friends.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, contact Lisa Gronstal, Volunteer Services Manager, at lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs

News Alert