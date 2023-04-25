Emma Chance retired from Chance, Chance & Company after more than 40 years as a CPA. She and her husband Ed owned the tax and accounting firm in Council Bluffs.

Emma has been active in our community as a charter member of Network CB and serves on the Boards of PACE, Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Children’s Square.

Children’s Square in Council Bluffs is a 140-year-old organization that helps children with mental and behavioral health needs. Emma is the current Board Chair, and in her nine years on the Board has been a member of almost every committee, including Resources, Governance, Executive, and Services and Facilities. Emma is a proud advocate and never misses an opportunity to support Children’s Square.

Emma will be at Children’s Square’s annual Chipping in for Children Golf Event, which will be held on May 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St., Omaha, Nebraska. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with golf play beginning at 5 p.m. The evening includes food, beverages, an auction and games. Proceeds directly benefit the children and families who are helped by Children’s Square.

To attend, please RSVP online at childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children or call 712-828-7464.

In her spare time, Emma loves to read and work on counted cross stitch. She and Ed enjoy the company of their dog Suzie, a miniature schnauzer. Suzie is the eighth miniature schnauzer they have owned. Emma and Ed are avid fans of University of Iowa football and Iowa men’s and women’s basketball.

Emma wants you to join her at Chipping in for Children.

“Even though I’m not a golfer, I like to attend because I can visit with other supporters of Children Square and have a fun evening,” she said.