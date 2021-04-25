April 25 Face of the Day: Mike Knedler

Mike Knedler taught political science and economics at Iowa Western Community College for 32 years. He retired from teaching in 2002.
He joined the volunteer program at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs in 2018. Knedler volunteers twice a week as a concierge volunteer in which he visits patients and offers to help them with non-medical needs. In addition to volunteering on the patient floors, he serves on the Mercy Guild board as the political liaison.
Knedler does a fantastic job of keeping the board members abreast of new bills and legislation through the Iowa Hospital Association as well as providing contact information on local political leaders.
“When I volunteer, I see the staff that I work with provide extraordinary care to their patients. And, the volunteer services program supports the hospital in numerous ways through fundraisers, service to patients, and help to the Mercy employees,” he said.
Knedler is married to his wife of 41 years, Marie, the former longtime president of the hospital. They have two married sons and four grand-puppies (no grandchildren, yet). He enjoys traveling, playing bridge, and attending all Iowa State home football and basketball games. In addition, he has served on the Iowa State Board of Education for the past eleven years and is an active member of Downtown Kiwanis service club.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, contact Lisa Gronstal, Volunteer Services Manager, at lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.
— CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs