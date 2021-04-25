April 25 Face of the Day: Mike Knedler

Mike Knedler taught political science and economics at Iowa Western Community College for 32 years. He retired from teaching in 2002.

He joined the volunteer program at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs in 2018. Knedler volunteers twice a week as a concierge volunteer in which he visits patients and offers to help them with non-medical needs. In addition to volunteering on the patient floors, he serves on the Mercy Guild board as the political liaison.

Knedler does a fantastic job of keeping the board members abreast of new bills and legislation through the Iowa Hospital Association as well as providing contact information on local political leaders.

“When I volunteer, I see the staff that I work with provide extraordinary care to their patients. And, the volunteer services program supports the hospital in numerous ways through fundraisers, service to patients, and help to the Mercy employees,” he said.