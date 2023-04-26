Bridgette Watson is the Director of Development for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and has been with the Foundation for four years. She previously served as an Associate Dean at Iowa Western Community College.

Bridgette is married to her husband Matt, who works in radiology at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. They have three children: Ella, Andi, and John. In her spare time Bridgette enjoys traveling, running and reading.

Bridgette also finds time to support Children’s Square in Council Bluffs, a 140-year-old organization that helps children with mental and behavioral health needs. Bridgette is the President of the Friends of Children Square, a board that supports Children’s Square through volunteerism, advocacy and fundraising for items and activities that are not included in the regular operating budget.

“We’re sometimes known as the ‘Fun Board’ because we help provide special items for the children and the programs on campus as well as support Children’s Square staff with celebrations and appreciation,” she said.

The Friends of Children Square are helping with Children’s Square’s annual Chipping in for Children Golf Event, which will be held on May 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St., Omaha, Nebraska. Registration begins at 4:30, with golf play beginning at 5 p.m. The evening includes food, beverages, an auction and games. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the children and families who are helped by Children’s Square.

To attend, please RSVP online at childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children or call 712-828-7464.

“The work happening at Children Square each day is transforming the lives of children and families and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help support the individuals making an impact,” Bridgette said.