April 26 Face of the Day: Katelyn Dewaele

Katelyn Dewaele is the assistant store lead at Dusted Charm located on the 100 Block of West Broadway. She is responsible for leading her team, visual merchandizing, analyzing business performance, assisting customers and much more. To Dewaele, her job is much more than just work. She enjoys being a part of such a passionate team of women and loves the purpose and ‘why’ behind Dusted Charm.

Dewaele has worked in the retail business for five years and enjoys every aspect of it. From the behind-the-scenes late nights and early mornings to seeing customers smiling faces, her true passion is genuinely helping women feel loved and beautiful.

She believes that the small businesses in Council Bluffs are the strongest tourism assets CB has to offer.

“These stores and businesses attract people to our community and provide opportunities and services that not every town has,” Dewaele said.

When asked what her favorite attraction in Council Bluffs is, she said “I have three dogs who love walks. We enjoy going to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge when it’s nice!”

Her adorable dogs are named Cash, Tobias, and Olaf.

If you’re looking for beautiful women’s apparel, gifts for a loved one, or home décor items, be sure to visit Dusted Charm at 120 West Broadway or online at www.dustedcharm.com. They are having a Kentucky Derby themed sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 7.

Katelyn and her team at Dusted Charm are joining the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau in celebrating National Travel & Tourism week from May 1 through May 7.

— Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau