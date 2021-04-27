April 27 Face of the Day: Brad Tompsett

Brad Tompsett is the community liaison for Risen Son Christian Village, a role he’s held for almost two years.

Tompsett educate and gives tours to prospective residents and their families in the facility’s Garden Homes, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care sections.

Tompsett enjoys meeting new people and their families and helping them find which type of senior living will work best for them.

“When I had a new Independent Living Resident come up to me after they moved in and they let me know about how much they loved being here and that they wished they ‘would had not waited so long to make a change and would have moved here sooner’ is rewarding to me,” Tompsett said. “It let’s me know that I am truly making a difference in the people I serve.”

Tompsett lives in Omaha but doesn’t mind making the trip over to Council Bluffs every day. When he’s not working he enjoys fishing, hunting, motorcycle riding, socializing and hanging out with family and friends.