April 27 Face of the Day: Brad Tompsett

Brad Tompsett is the community liaison for Risen Son Christian Village, a role he’s held for almost two years.
Tompsett educate and gives tours to prospective residents and their families in the facility’s Garden Homes, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care sections.
Tompsett enjoys meeting new people and their families and helping them find which type of senior living will work best for them.
“When I had a new Independent Living Resident come up to me after they moved in and they let me know about how much they loved being here and that they wished they ‘would had not waited so long to make a change and would have moved here sooner’ is rewarding to me,” Tompsett said. “It let’s me know that I am truly making a difference in the people I serve.”
Tompsett lives in Omaha but doesn’t mind making the trip over to Council Bluffs every day. When he’s not working he enjoys fishing, hunting, motorcycle riding, socializing and hanging out with family and friends.
Tompsett is married and has two daughters, and the family enjoys being in the outdoors. They spend a lot of time on the lake boating when it’s sunny out, and when it’s cold and snow you can find them skiiing in Steamboat, Colorado. They are also active members of their community and their church.
At Risen Son, “our new ‘Pathways Memory Support’ programming was developed in partnership with David Troxel, MPH, co-creator of the life-affirming and acclaimed Best Friends Approach to Dementia Care, “ Tompsett said. “Pathway Memory Support responds to the experience of dementia by embracing contemporary best-practices along with enhanced staff training, creative approaches to care, and focus on activity and engagement.”
For more information on Risen Son, go to risensonchristianvillage.org or give Brad a call at 712-325-7026.
— Risen Son Christian Village