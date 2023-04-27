Matt O’Reilly is the Business Development Director for HGM Associates in Council Bluffs. He previously worked for Black Hills Energy for more than 20 years.

Matt has devoted his time and energy to serving many organizations, including Council Bluffs Trees Forever, Iowa West Foundation Economic Development Committee, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, the Pottawattamie County Growth Alliance and the Council Bluffs Industrial Foundation. Matt volunteers for the Jennie Edmundson Spirit of Courage Weekend, Council Bluffs Noon Rotary, Council Bluffs Clean Sweep and Children’s Square.

Children’s Square in Council Bluffs is a 140-year-old organization that helps children with mental and behavioral health needs. Every year, Children’s Square hosts a golf event to raise funds to continue their programs that help vulnerable children and families.

This year’s Chipping in for Children Golf Event will be held on May 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St., Omaha, Nebraska. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with golf play beginning at 5 p/m. The evening includes food, beverages, an auction and games. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the children and families who are helped by Children’s Square.

To attend, please RSVP online at childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children or call 712-828-7464.

Matt is married to his wife, Sue, and they are very proud of their two sons and their families. He enjoys cooking and grilling outside as well as gardening and he and Sue have the first BLT of the summer with fresh tomatoes picked from the garden that day.

Matt O’Reilly will be at Chipping in for Children, as he has been every year for the past 20 years.

“Children’s Square does a wonderful job to help kids and this event is a great way to support the children who need assistance the most,” he said.