Dennis and Cindi Keithley are busy retirees. After 30 years in radiology management for hospitals and physicians, Dennis joined Cindi at iRetire Financial, a certified financial planning business she owned for 30 years.

Cindi began her career as a Nonpareil reporter before moving to investment advising, and said, “in retirement, I miss the client relationships the most!”

Dennis and Cindi have both been longtime volunteers and supporters of Children’s Square in Council Bluffs, a 140-year-old organization that helps children with mental and behavioral health needs. Dennis served on the Friends of Children’s Square board for eight years, including two as President. Dennis loves gardening and has helped maintain the Friends of Children’s Square Garden for the past three years. Cindi currently serves on the Friends board, having also served as President, and both Dennis and Cindi are always willing to help Children’s Square in any way.

Dennis and Cindi love helping the Children’s Square staff and children and will be joining supporters at the annual Chipping in for Children Golf Event, which will be held on May 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Topgolf, 908 North 102nd St., Omaha, Nebraska. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., with golf play beginning at 5 p.m. The evening includes food, beverages, an auction, and games. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the children and families who are helped by Children’s Square.

To attend, please RSVP online at childrenssquare.org/chip-in-for-children or call 712-828-7464.

Many local organizations benefit from the Keithleys’ time and dedication. They both volunteer at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Cindi is currently President of the Council Bluffs Public Library Trustees. She is a member of the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary, Leadership CB Alumni Board and the Financial Planning Association. Dennis serves on the board of Underwood Dollars for Scholars and is a member of the American Legion and Elks Club.

Dennis and Cindi have a daughter and five grandchildren and a Siamese rescue cat. They love to travel and are planning a European river cruise this fall.

Plans also include the Children’s Square Golf Event, because, as Dennis says, “every child deserves hope. Children’s Square provides that opportunity. We’d love to see you at Topgolf!”