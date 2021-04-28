April 28 Face of the Day: Jodi Roth

Jodi Roth is a lifestyle and wellness coordinator at Risen Son Christian Village. She’s been with the retirement community for two years.
Roth’s role includes keeping the residents moving through different forms of exercises in a class-like setting or independently. Roth said she enjoys her job because she gets to work with residents and staff all over the building, keeping things lively and energetic. One of her favorite memories on the job was calling bingo.
“Before I was a wellness coordinator I was an activity assistant for health care, and once in a while I would fill in and call bingo for independent living residents. It was one of the first times I had ever called and I was very nervous, especially because I was not familiar with the residents I was calling for,” she said. “I made it through about a half hour of the game and start getting comfortable. If you are at all familiar with bingo you know the numbers go from one to 75. Here I am calling proudly and I say, ‘O-99, O-99!’ I get head turns from all the residents with a blank stare and nobody said anything. Finally I hear a voice in the back say, ‘Um, the card only goes to 75.’”
“I looked at the ball and I was thinking it definitely says 99 though. Finally, together as a group, we figured out it was O66. Since that day every time I pick up O66 I think about calling out O99 just to keep them on their toes!”
Roth lives in Logan. When she isn’t on the job, she enjoys spending time with her family, crafting, walking her dogs, camping and being on the water.
She grew up in Missouri Valley with three older sisters on a little farm where her parents John and Judy still live.
Roth said the memory care program at Risen Son is beneficial to the residents and employees in many ways. The programming was developed in partnership with David Troxel, MPH, co-creator of the Best Friends Approach to Dementia Care. The program responds to the experience of dementia by embracing contemporary best-practices along with enhanced staff training, creative approaches to care, and focus on activity and engagement.”
“Sometimes we forget dementia has different forms for showing,” Roth said. “David Troxel has done a good job with pointers on how to include all different levels in helping them congenitally and physically.”
For more information on Risen Son, go to risensonchristianvillage.org
— Risen Son Christian Village