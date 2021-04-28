April 28 Face of the Day: Jodi Roth

Roth’s role includes keeping the residents moving through different forms of exercises in a class-like setting or independently. Roth said she enjoys her job because she gets to work with residents and staff all over the building, keeping things lively and energetic. One of her favorite memories on the job was calling bingo.

“Before I was a wellness coordinator I was an activity assistant for health care, and once in a while I would fill in and call bingo for independent living residents. It was one of the first times I had ever called and I was very nervous, especially because I was not familiar with the residents I was calling for,” she said. “I made it through about a half hour of the game and start getting comfortable. If you are at all familiar with bingo you know the numbers go from one to 75. Here I am calling proudly and I say, ‘O-99, O-99!’ I get head turns from all the residents with a blank stare and nobody said anything. Finally I hear a voice in the back say, ‘Um, the card only goes to 75.’”