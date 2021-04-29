 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 29 Face of the Day: Jessica Wright
0 comments

April 29 Face of the Day: Jessica Wright

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210429_new_faceoftheday

Jessica Wright

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Jessica Wright is a lifestyle and wellness assistant for Memory Care and Assisted Living at Risen Son Christian Village. She has been with the retirement community for six months.

Her role includes planning daily activities for the residents that are engaging and giving opportunities to learn new things and have fun. Wright said she enjoys her job because it always brings a smile to her face.

Wright has several favorite memories already and can’t just pick one. She enjoys doing daily body and mind challenges, crafts, having one-on-one visits with the residents and of course calling bingo, which is a favorite of theirs.

Wright lives in Omaha. When she isn’t on the job, she enjoys horseback riding, painting and being with family and friends and anything outdoors.

She comes from a Military family and is originally from South Texas. Her mom has been a health inspector for Douglas County for over 20 years. Her step brother Mitch is an elephant trainer at the Henry Doorly Zoo, and her youngest step brother currently is serving in the Navy in Africa.

“The Pathway Memory Program is here to help staff be more involved with the memory care residents. This is an important time in their life, and the Pathway Program is really helping Risen Son connect better with their residents,” she said. “It is a win win for all.”

— Risen Son Christian Village

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert