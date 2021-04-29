April 29 Face of the Day: Jessica Wright

Jessica Wright is a lifestyle and wellness assistant for Memory Care and Assisted Living at Risen Son Christian Village. She has been with the retirement community for six months.

Her role includes planning daily activities for the residents that are engaging and giving opportunities to learn new things and have fun. Wright said she enjoys her job because it always brings a smile to her face.

Wright has several favorite memories already and can’t just pick one. She enjoys doing daily body and mind challenges, crafts, having one-on-one visits with the residents and of course calling bingo, which is a favorite of theirs.

Wright lives in Omaha. When she isn’t on the job, she enjoys horseback riding, painting and being with family and friends and anything outdoors.

She comes from a Military family and is originally from South Texas. Her mom has been a health inspector for Douglas County for over 20 years. Her step brother Mitch is an elephant trainer at the Henry Doorly Zoo, and her youngest step brother currently is serving in the Navy in Africa.