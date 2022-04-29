April 29 Face of the Day: Vanessa Dobles

Vanessa Dobles is the director of development for the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. Her work responsibilities include securing funding and staffing for operations, projects, and programs, and she has been with the Museum for seven years.

She works collaboratively with the museum’s curator and education coordinator to produce seasonal and temporary exhibits and assist in promoting the exhibits, education, and family programs for visitors.

She thoroughly enjoys interacting with the museum visitors, including international guests, local families, and visitors who have worked for the railroad and feel a personal connection to the history.

When asked what keeps her coming back to work every day, Dobles said, “Our volunteers! We have a robust and energetic volunteer team that truly inspires me. They have such diverse backgrounds and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Museum every day.”

Dobles believes that Fairmount Park is a hidden gem in Council Bluffs. She frequently recommends it to the museum visitors that are mid-road trip and in need of a scenic walk or playground for the kids to enjoy before hopping back in the car. Pizza King is another location high on her list of recommendations.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, go to uprrmuseum.org.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is joining the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau in celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week from May 1-7.

— Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau