April 3 Face of the Day: JoAnn Hacker

JoAnn Hacker has a fitting name for a person looking into coding and network security as a career.
JoAnn, 16, was born in Cedar Rapids, but her family moved around Iowa a lot as she grew up. She said she lived in Des Moines, Anita, Missouri Valley and Atlantic before moving to Council Bluffs when she was an eighth-grader. She attended Wilson Middle School and then went to Thomas Jefferson High School for a semester before transferring to Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a sophomore.
JoAnn said she’s enjoying her time as a member of the Lynx family, noting kind, attentive teachers and a welcoming group of peers. She said her “group of people” is at A.L., and she felt right at home when she transferred there. Another thing that has made her experience enjoyable is being heavily-involved in activities outside the classroom. She even had to bring a list of her activities so she wouldn’t leave anything out.
Hacker was recently inducted into the National Honor Society. She is a staff member in the IA-951 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps unit. She is a member of the Council Bluffs swim team, sings in the choir and she also tutors at A.L. She volunteers out in the community through NHS and JROTC. She is also a member of the school’s Cyber Patriot cyber security team, and through her classes at A.L. has already become a certified basic network security expert. Hacker said she’s been coding since she was a sixth-grader and it’s a passion that she is definitely going to make a career out of.
Hacker will have a busy schedule when she joins the Air Force after high school, so she’s already getting a head start on college. Next year, Hacker will be a part of the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy, in which she will take classes at Iowa Western Community College while simultaneously earning her diploma. She said there have been many opportunities for her at Abraham Lincoln, and she’s excited to be prepared for the future ahead of her.