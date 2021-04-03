April 3 Face of the Day: JoAnn Hacker

JoAnn Hacker has a fitting name for a person looking into coding and network security as a career.

JoAnn, 16, was born in Cedar Rapids, but her family moved around Iowa a lot as she grew up. She said she lived in Des Moines, Anita, Missouri Valley and Atlantic before moving to Council Bluffs when she was an eighth-grader. She attended Wilson Middle School and then went to Thomas Jefferson High School for a semester before transferring to Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a sophomore.

JoAnn said she’s enjoying her time as a member of the Lynx family, noting kind, attentive teachers and a welcoming group of peers. She said her “group of people” is at A.L., and she felt right at home when she transferred there. Another thing that has made her experience enjoyable is being heavily-involved in activities outside the classroom. She even had to bring a list of her activities so she wouldn’t leave anything out.