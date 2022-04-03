April 3 Face of the Day: Linda Spencer

Linda Spencer has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for 10 years. She currently volunteers in the Pastoral Care Department. She provides Holy Communion and spiritual prayers to our patients.

As a pastoral care volunteer she creates a caring and compassionate religious environment to our patients. Linda says that she wants to make patients smile and offer them encouragement to fight their illness and to keep working hard on their therapy. When she is not volunteering at the hospital, she volunteers at her local church and various church organizations.

Linda also enjoys watching Hallmark movies, especially during the holidays, and spending time with her family. She has two children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is excited about the arrival of another great grandchild in July.

Linda also has very fond memories of skiing in Colorado at Steamboat. Every year, for 13 years, during the last week in February, six or more families packed up their gear and headed out West to enjoy skiing and dinners together. It was a fun time.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23, 2022. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Mercy Hospital