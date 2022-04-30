 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 30 Face of the Day: Amanda Walters

Amanda Walters.jpg

Amanda Walters

Amanda Walters is the General Manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Council Bluffs and is employed by Imagine Resorts and Hotels. Her job entails numerous duties, some of those which include front desk support, overall property management, helping out at the bistro, and back of the house operations.

“I believe that putting our guests first is the most important thing, and the Courtyard by Marriott in Council Bluffs strives in that,” Walters said.

A primary focus in her career is working with her staff and helping them by giving them the tools they need to grow and be successful.

Walters has worked in the hospitality industry for 20 years and loves creating memories and new experiences for the countless guests she interacts with. Her wonderful staff and customers keep her passion for the hospitality industry alive. She thanks Imagine Resorts and Hotels for their unwavering support.

Walters highly recommends Full Fledged Brewing Company to her guests and anyone visiting or living in Council Bluffs. “Full Fledged Brewing Company is absolutely amazing! They’re our local brewery, and we send all our guests there. If you’re in Council Bluffs, you have to check it out.”

To learn more about the Courtyard by Marriott or book an overnight stay, visit www.courtyard.marriott.com.

The hospitality industry is joining the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau in celebrating National Travel and Tourism week from May 1 — 7, 2022.

— Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau

