April 30 Face of the Day: Khristine Miner

Khristine Miner has worked as a caregiver at Risen Son Christian Village for more than two years.

She is from Council Bluffs and has worked in health care for ten years. Her first position in the field was that of a Housekeeper.

Miner likes to work in the Assisted Living Dementia Support area at Risen Son. She feels it is a “good fit for her temperament.” Miner describes herself as “patient, understanding of the Alzheimer’s disease process, capable and kind.”

She is excited about the new Pathways Memory Support Program at Risen Son because there is more of a focus on employee and resident engagement.

This program also increases resident and employee satisfaction. Some of the fun, newly created engagement activities are: Touch the Spirit cards, conversation starters and the Top 10 Things About Me questions.

“Families, residents, and staff are much more involved in resident’s lives and these new activities take the program to a whole new level,” she said.

Miner also intends to assist residents grow flowers in the newly remodeled Memory Care Courtyard at Risen Son.