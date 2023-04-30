Will Schram, of Omaha/Bellevue, has owned the Nebraska Disc Golf Company for the past two years.

Next Saturday, he will teach metro area do-gooders the basics of disc golf for a local fundraiser.

Midlands Humane Society and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. Registration and more information can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org.

Ahead of the tournament, Schram will assist in a Disc Golf 101 clinic, teaching new disc golfers how to play. They also offer free lessons at the NDGC shop.

“At NDGC we’ve partnered with the City of Council Bluffs and their ‘Recreation on the Go’ program to bring the sport of disc golf to kids and families in the community,” Schram said. “We encourage everyone to learn the sport of disc golf!”

Aside from traveling the country playing in disc golf tournaments, Schram enjoys camping and fishing.

“Pets are family and sometimes they need our help. The humane society does a lot of great work in the community,” he said.