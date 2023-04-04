Here at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, we take the month of April to celebrate our volunteers! We are so blessed to have some of the most dedicated and patient centered individuals who give of their time.

One of these amazing individuals is Carolyn Schmidt. Carolyn has served in the West Lobby for eight years and recently took over as the President Elect on the Volunteer Auxiliary Board.

Being at Jennie Edmundson Hospital is a full family affair for Carolyn. She is married to another volunteer Don Schmidt, who helps out in the East Lobby. She has a daughter and granddaughter who also work at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. One is a radiological technician, and one is an occupational therapist.

Carolyn started volunteering at JEH because she wanted to stay busy after retirement. Carolyn believes that we are here on this Earth to help one another.

“Whether it is escorting a visitor, answering the phone or just listening to a worried patient, I can concentrate on someone other than myself for half a day,“ she said.

This ties in to a dream she had when she was growing up, she wanted to be a missionary nurse so to her it feels right to volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

We thank Carolyn for her commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.