April 4 Face of the Day: Hoppy Mama

She’s not quite the Easter Bunny, but Hoppy Mama the guinea pig is celebrating the life of her five baby miracles at Midlands Humane Society.

The mother and her baby guinea pigs were brought to the shelter as an owner surrender in late March, and they’ll be staying there for a few weeks at least before they’ll be big enough for adoption.

They will be $25 a piece when they are ready, and shelter staff said to keep an eye out on social media to find out when they become available.

Many people think cats and dogs when it comes to animal shelters, but Midlands sees all sorts of critters come through its doors. Rabbits, snakes, hamsters, gerbils, reptiles, ferrets and sugar gliders are just some of the types of animals Midlands has adopted out over the years.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.