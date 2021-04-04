 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 4 Face of the Day: Hoppy Mama
0 comments

April 4 Face of the Day: Hoppy Mama

{{featured_button_text}}
20210404_new_faceoftheday

She’s not quite the Easter Bunny, but Hoppy Mama the guinea pig is celebrating the life of her five baby miracles at Midlands Humane Society.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

She’s not quite the Easter Bunny, but Hoppy Mama the guinea pig is celebrating the life of her five baby miracles at Midlands Humane Society.

The mother and her baby guinea pigs were brought to the shelter as an owner surrender in late March, and they’ll be staying there for a few weeks at least before they’ll be big enough for adoption.

They will be $25 a piece when they are ready, and shelter staff said to keep an eye out on social media to find out when they become available.

Many people think cats and dogs when it comes to animal shelters, but Midlands sees all sorts of critters come through its doors. Rabbits, snakes, hamsters, gerbils, reptiles, ferrets and sugar gliders are just some of the types of animals Midlands has adopted out over the years.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said to keep an eye out for more information as the date draws closer. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert