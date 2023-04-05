Connie Booton has been a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for four years.

Connie currently volunteers in the Gift Shop, while also doing quite a bit of the behind the scenes work to keep the shop running, including buying and managing the inventory.

She and her husband have been married for 56 years and have two sons and one daughter. When she isn’t volunteering, you can find her reading, watching her favorite soap opera or shopping.

Connie started volunteering as a way to get out of the house each day. What she has found is that volunteering has allowed her to meet so many new people and also help someone smile on a hard day.

“If you get out and do something for someone else, it will help you feel better,” she said.

We thank Carolyn for her commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.