April 6 Face of the Day: Carol Johnson

Meet Carol Johnson.

Carol has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for more than two years. She primarily volunteers at the Welcome Desk on Thursday mornings. Carol helps greet patients and visitors, assists with wayfinding and provides general information relating with hospital appointments.

Carol said the other volunteers, as well as the staff, are very friendly. She enjoys interacting with the people who come in and you never know who or what situation will present itself next. She said there’s never a dull moment.

Carol also enjoys the flexibility of her volunteer schedule. Carol’s hobbies include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, sewing, decorating, cooking and entertaining. When asked what she collects, she said, “The only thing I really try to collect is friendships.”

Carol just finished a book named “The Girl With Seven Names” by David John and Lee Hyeon-seo. She highly recommends this book and could not put it down. Besides volunteering at Mercy, Carol volunteers as an usher at the Iowa Western Community Arts Center.

Several times a year, Carol enjoys traveling to see her three married sons and three grandchildren. She recalls one of her favorite family vacations was driving across the southern part of South Dakota from west to east. She says it’s a beautiful state and there are lots of points of interest that her whole family enjoyed. Carol also enjoys being outside and gardening.

During COVID, she grew her first vegetable garden so that is a new yearly endeavor for her.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23, 2022. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Health Mercy Hospital