One of Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s newest volunteers just retired in 2019 after working at the hospital for 46 years.

Marcia O’Connor worked as an LPN in many different departments, most recently in Patient Scheduling. Marcia has currently been volunteering in our West Lobby and our Outpatient Services.

When Marcia isn’t volunteering, you can find her enjoying a walk, reading, gardening, traveling or spending time with friends and family.

Marcia was married for nearly 45 years to her husband Dan, who recently passed away due to cancer. They have three children and eight grandchildren who are Marcia’s pride and joy.

Marcia finds volunteering to be rewarding, because she has the opportunity to assist patients, families and nurses in whatever capacity is requested to help make their day a little more pleasant.

“I am impressed with the Volunteer Department,” she said. “They are so welcoming. It is nice to be back at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.”

We thank Marcia for her commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.