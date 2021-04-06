April 6 Face of the Day: Terri Lenihan

Terri Lenihan has been a part of the dentistry industry for the entirety of her professional career.

Lenihan is a native of Ohio who grew up between Cleveland and Akron in the town of Macedonia. She attended Nordonia High School and graduated in 1977. Following high school, Linehan studied at Kent State University and then learned on the job to become a dental assistant. She’s been in the field ever since, noting she’s always enjoyed having a job helping people.

“I just like taking care of patients,” she said. “Giving them smiles and helping them be healthy.”

Lenihan currently resides in Council Bluffs, and she’s been at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry since 2019. She currently serves as the practice’s office manager. Linehan has spent more than two decades in administrative roles across the country. She earned the American Association of Dental Office Managers Fellowship Recognition in 2010 and was given the Practice Administrator of the Year Award by the American Association of Dental Office Managers in 2017.

She said it’s been an amazing experience so far here in southwest Iowa.