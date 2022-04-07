April 7 Face of the Day: Marge Barry

Marge Barry has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for seven years.

She wears many hats as a volunteer at the hospital. On Thursdays, Marge is busy as a craft volunteer, where she makes different handmade items. Each year the craft volunteers have two big craft bazaars — one in the spring and one in the fall. She is looking forward to the Spring Craft Bazaar on April 7 in the hospital lobby.

Marge also helps with the Memorial Day flower sale each year, where the craft volunteers sell flower sprays, bouquets and crosses with repurposed silk flowers. This is always a popular sale and very successful by providing flowers at a discounted price. She said the craft volunteers would love any help with the flowers.

On Wednesday afternoons, you can find Marge in the Mercy gift shop. She said she enjoys her time as a gift shop clerk, as she enjoys working with people and being helpful. The sales are fun too. When she has spare time, Marge also helps the gift shop manager with inventory pricing and stocking. She enjoys seeing all the new items come into the shop.

Marge is the vice president of the Mercy Guild this year. She assists the president and helps with various fundraising events.

When Marge is not volunteering at the hospital, she enjoys gardening and working outside on her lawn. She also collects bells, old dishes and Frankoma pottery. Marge is currently watching a good TV series called “Big Sky.”

Marge said she also enjoys spending time with her family. She especially enjoys going to her granddaughter’s school and extracurricular events. Her favorite family vacations were to Colorado. She loves the mountains, water and camping.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

