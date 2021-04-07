April 7 Face of the Day: Peter Huguenin

Peter Huguenin is the new Nonpareil sports editor.

Huguenin comes to the paper from Columbus, Nebraska, where he covered sports for the daily Columbus Telegram and weeklies the David City Banner Press and Schuyler Sun.

Huguenin is a 2018 graduate of Boise State University, where he majored in journalism and worked at the college’s newspaper, The Arbiter, and the college radio station, The Pulse.

Hugenin grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and ran track and cross country and wrestled. A Navy brat, Huguenin has lived in Florida, Rhode Island and Italy.

An avid sports fan (of course), Huguenin is a Denver Nuggets, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and Colorado Avalanche fan in the big four sports, while also rooting on his alma mater, a variety of soccer teams and following his favorite mix-martial arts fighters and his favorite boxers.

Huguenin said he’s happy to come aboard the Nonpareil and would love to hear from you. He can be reached at peter.huguenin@nonpareilonline.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.