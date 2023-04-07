Roger Williams has been a leader and advocate for Council Bluffs for many years.

Currently he is the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Auxiliary Board President and also has volunteered in our West Lobby for the last eight years.

He is a retired educator for the Council Bluffs Community School District after 33 years. He has been married to his wife Peg for nearly 53 years. Together they have two children, three cats and one dog.

Roger is also a second generation volunteer. His father volunteered for a number years at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in the Outpatient Services.

Roger’s father is the reason that he volunteers here. Roger also believes that helping people is something that he craves and loves to do.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to give time and attention to folks needing both,” he said.

We thank Roger for her commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.