April 8 Face of the Day: Denise Phippen

Denise Phippen is a housekeeper at Risen Son.

Phippen has been with the retirement community for four years, and her role includes cleaning resident rooms in the Assisted Living Dementia Support areas.

Phippen said she enjoys her job because she loves being around the older generation. One of her favorite parts of the job is always seeing the smiles on resident faces each morning. Phippen is also able to communicate and engage with residents in the Risen Son Memory Care area in a calm and reassuring manner.

The Housekeeping and Laundry Departments at Risen Son both play an integral part of the Pathway Memory Support and Touch the Spirit Programs. This program increases engagement, communication, and interest between all residents and staff at Risen Son Christian Village.

Phippen lives in Treynor. When she isn’t on the job she enjoys boating, tending to her farm animals (donkeys, ponies and a mule), and playing with her grandchildren.