Jeanie Killion has been a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital since 1989.

She has worked in many positions throughout her more than 33 years. She has served on the Volunteer Auxiliary Board as the head of a division, the gift shop chair and as the president. Since her retirement, she has cut back to just working in the Gift Shop and sometimes in the Pharmacy Annex.

Jeanie has been married to Phil, who also volunteers at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. They have two children and five grandchildren. Their daughter Jennifer is a physician in Ames and has three children. Her oldest son graduated from Iowa State University in December. Their son James works for UNMC as a communications technician. He has two children. His daughter will graduate from Abraham Lincoln High School this spring, and his son will graduate from ISU next December.

Jeanie also has two cats that she adopted last year.

She enjoys volunteering because it provides her the opportunity to meet people and help out where needed. She also enjoys the opportunity to be involved in her community.

We thank Jeanie for her commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.