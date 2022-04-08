April 8 Face of the Day: Mary Lou Kinard

Meet Mary Lou Kinard. She has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs since last May.

Years ago, she volunteered at Mercy as a candy striper, which included rotations in the gift shop. She said she enjoyed it as a candy striper and knew it was something she wanted to do again.

Mary Lou said she really enjoys interacting with customers, viewing the unique gifts and completing sales in the gift shop. She also enjoys playing fun and upbeat music, such as the Caribbean Party music CD, while working in the gift shop just to add a little more fun.

She said the staff and other volunteers at Mercy are “so welcoming” and helpful.

“I know I am appreciated as a volunteer,” Mary Lou said.

She generally volunteers in the gift shop on Thursday afternoons, but often comes in to fill in for extra shifts. She also volunteers at Iowa Western Community College and at her church.

Outside of volunteering, Mary Lou enjoys reading, walking, traveling, singing, going to the farm and playing MahJongg games. She is currently reading “Quiet Strength” by Tony Dungy. Her favorite genre in literature is historical biographies and historical fiction.

Traveling is also one of her favorites. As travel opened back up in 2021, she visited her sons and family in Arizona and California. She recently enjoyed a visit to Tucson in February 2022. She said the weather was nice but not much warmer than Iowa.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23, 2022. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Mercy Council Bluffs