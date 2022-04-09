April 9 Face of the Day: Jim Marshall

Jim Marshall has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs since late spring of 2021.

He volunteers in the Outpatient Surgical Procedure Center. Primarily, he escorts patients to the hospital exit or to their vehicle, including wheelchair assistance for transport out when needed. Jim also helps with transporting admitted patients belonging to their assigned room, assists in room turn around once a patient has left by removing bedding and trash, sanitizes wheelchairs and also returns wheelchairs to the appropriate places in the hospital.

Jim said he enjoys his volunteering at Mercy because he has been blessed in many ways in his life and he wants to pay it forward. He also enjoys volunteering because it relieves many of the nurses from having to escort patients and allows the nurses to continue on with patient care.

Jim said he has several heroes in his life which include his parents, workplace mentors, teachers and medical professionals, in particular several doctors who helped him survive serious esophageal cancer. Jim enjoys reading, watching “Jeopardy!” and watching college football and basketball. His hobbies are genealogy research, playing cards and attending his grandsons’ sporting events. Jim is married to his wife Maxine and will have been together 50 years next February. He also has two sons and three grandsons.

He and his wife love to travel, hike and bike. They are veterans of RAGBRAI from years past. They also participate in many church activities and projects. One of Jim’s favorite family vacations was several years ago when they took their sons and their families to Jamaica for a week, and did a two week cruise through the Panama Canal. Jim has had many interesting trips all over the US and Canada, and has been to all 50 states.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23, 2022. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Health Mercy

Council Bluffs