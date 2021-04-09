April 9 Face of the Day: Matt Romshek

Matt Romshek has been with Risen Son Christian Village for 16 months.

His role at the continuing care retirement community is executive director. He said relishes his job because he makes a difference in someone’s life each day. One of his favorite aspects of the job is to visit with residents, families and staff throughout the campus. There are 5 different “types” of levels of living on the campus, so he routinely hears from people who have differing medical needs.

In his role, he can’t specifically say that he has a favorite memory, but, “I simply know that over the years, you assist people who cannot say ‘thank you’ all the time, but non-verbally you can see the thank you in their faces and eyes!

“I am from the eastern Nebraska area and after I graduated from high school I joined the Army; which is, as you can imagine, a different career than eldercare,” he added.

When he’s not on the job, Romshek enjoys walking, fishing, learning more about his faith, playing cards and traveling with his wife.

Risen Son recently started a new program in its Assisted Living Dementia Support unit titled “Pathway Memory Support.” In the program, the facility has a new topic of discussion each week to engage staff with residents and families.