Phil Killion worked at Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years. He held positions as a telegrapher, an agent, and a train dispatcher. He has been married to Jeanie for 51 years.

They have two children and five grandchildren. They also recently adopted two young cats. Phil enjoys gardening, fishing, lapidary (that’s cutting and polishing rocks), rock hunting and traveling.

Phil has volunteered at a multitude of places, including as Pottawattamie County Commissioner of Veterans Affairs, a Master Gardener and a volunteer firefighter. He’s a former commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Vietnam Veterans of America.

Currently, Phil supports the Gift Shop and the Pharmacy Annex. These two spots at Jennie Edmundson Hospital not only meet the need of staff and visitors, but the revenue from them goes to support our Charitable Patient Care.

Giving back to the community and meeting new people is why Phil volunteers.

We thank Phil for his commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.