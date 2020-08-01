Aug. 1 Face of the Day: Easton Ebert

Easton Ebert will continue his elementary education this fall, but he will be in a new building this school year.

Ebert, 7, is a Council Bluffs native and a student in the Lewis Central Community School District. He is the son of Angie and Justin Ebert and younger brother to Logan, who is 9.

Ebert will be a second-grader at Titan Hill Intermediate School in the fall after spending his first few elementary years at Kreft Primary School. He said he is excited to continue his education in a new environment, and he can’t wait to meet his new teachers and make new friends.

He said he’s been missing the classroom after schools were shut down early during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring. Ebert has had a chance to get acquainted with his new school as he’s been attending the Lewis Central Lucky Children program at Titan Hill with his brother.

Earlier this week, Ebert, his brother and some friends had a fun day in the program, getting to take a dip in the school pool and playing games on his tablet. Ebert has been having fun outside of the Lucky Children program this summer.